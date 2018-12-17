Noida School Wall Collapses, two children killed, three injured

Noida: According to the information given by the police, two children lost their lives while three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed on them in a village.

The incident took place around 10 am at a private primary school in Salarpur village under Sector 49 police station limits, they said. “Two children have died, while three others were injured in the incident,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter.