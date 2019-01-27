Nokia 1 Plus specifications leaked: Here are other details!

One of the oldest companies of the world Nokia which is famous all over and have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its recent launches, is all set to launch its ‘Nokia 1 Plus’ soon but the specifications and features have been leaked.

It’s also worth mentioning that all of their Nokia devices are running near-stock Android software builds, which we believe gives users a better experience than smartphones with heavily modified Android software. Hot on the heels of their announcement that they would be bringing low-end smartphones to the United States, HMD Global is soon going to release another budget smartphone, the Nokia 1 Plus. It will be a successor to the Nokia 1, which was released in early 2018.

The first clues about the smartphone appeared in the Google Play Console Device Catalog just yesterday. The Nokia 1 Plus is code-named ‘ANT’ and runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). We have full coverage of the lightweight system for budget smartphones Google released last year. To put it simply, Android Go enables devices with low-end processors and low RAM to run on the latest Android version with optimized apps and system software.

Here’s a low-resolution render of the Nokia 1 Plus submitted by HMD Global (also shown in the feature image above):

The specifications of the Nokia 1 Plus include the MediaTek MT6739 SoC and 1GB RAM. The system-on-chip features 4 ARM Cortex-A53 cores at a maximum 1.5GHz clock speed. It also has an Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8100 GPU running at up to 570MHz. Based on the resolution and screen density, the screen size should be 5 inches. The resolution and PPI are 480×960 and 213 respectively.