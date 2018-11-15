Nokia 106 (2018) launched, check out price, specs and other details!

The long-started smartphone brand Nokia which is known to be one of the most trust-worthy brands amongst people, have launched its Nokia 106 (2018) in Russia priced at Rs. 1, 700 while the original Nokia 106 was launched in India back in 2013 at Rs. 1, 399.

It also has the ever-green, classic Snake Xenzia. Further, Nokia claims that the phone is capable of holding up to 2,000 contacts and 500 text messages.

The dual-SIM Nokia 106 (2018) features a 1.8-inch QQVGA (160×120 pixels) TFT display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D SoC, coupled with 4MB of RAM. There is also 4MB of onboard storage. The phone has a Micro-USB port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone pack. It also has FM radio and an LED flashlight. Besides, it packs an 800mAh battery and measures 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm.

Alongside the Nokia 106 (2018), HMD Global has brought new Light Grey and Dark Blue colour variants of the Nokia 230 that debuted in Black and Silver colour options back in 2015.