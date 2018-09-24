Nokia 5.1 Plus sale begins on October 1, check out the price!

Nokia is one of the most oldest and trustworthy companies all over the world and have been in the market since 1865. From launching windows phone to android Nokia has a long journey in the market while talking about its recent launch, Nokia 5.1 Plus have been announced by the HMD global and the price has finally been set to Rs. 10, 999 in India.

Giving a jest about the specifications of Nokia 5.1 Plus, the smartphone will be equipped with 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM while the display of the handset measures 5.86 inch. The phone will be available via Nokia and Flipkart online store in India.

Speaking about the availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus, Vice President and Country head- India Global HMD Ajey Mehta stated: “With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination.”