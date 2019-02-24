Nokia 6.1 Plus launched in 6GB variant, here are the other details!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Nokia which is known to be one of the oldest companies in the country, has launched its all new smartphone ‘Nokia 6.1 Plus’ in 6GB variant in India at Rs. 18,499 in Black and Blue colors.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo. However, the smartphone picked up the Android Pie update last October.

The smartphone sports a 5.8-inch IPS LCD notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of 16 MP and 5 MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3,060 mAh battery under-the-hood that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Earlier this month, HMD launched two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at INR 14,499 ($202) and the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at INR 16,499 ($232).