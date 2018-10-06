Nokia 7.1 launched: Specs, price and other details!

Nokia is amongst the oldest technology companies started off during the early 90’s and since then it has made a mark on the people while the brand image of the company has already taken over everyone’s brand loyalty. While talking specifically, Nokia has launched its new smartphone ‘Nokia 7.1’ in India and the pricing of Nokia 7.1 is expected to be announced on October 11.

The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone sports a dual rear-camera setup comprising a 12-MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with autofocus, paired with a 5-MP (f/2.4) secondary sensor with fixed focus.

The primary camera is powered by ZEISS Optics and offers autofocus via two-phase detection technology.

Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) fixed focus sensor with 84-degree field-of-view.

terms of connectivity options, the Nokia 7.1 gets support for dual-SIM (Nano) cards, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.