Nokia 8.1 to launch in India today, details here!

In an event in Delhi, Nokia is all set to launch its newest flagship ‘Nokia 8.1’ in India while the smartphone has already been launched in China as ‘Nokia X7’ priced at Rs. 17, 575 and Rs. 20, 675 of 4GB RAM/64GB variant and 6GB RAM/64GB option respectively.

Talking about the features of the phone on the outside, 6.18-inch FullHD+ display with HDR 10 compatibility, Nokia 8.1 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Running the Snapdragon 710 processor, the phone is based on Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 3500Ah battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia 8.1 comes with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 400GB. Biometric security options on the phone include Face Unlock at the front, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 8.1 features a dual rear camera configuration with Zeiss branding, which is vertically stacked. The setup consists of a 12MP camera with a pixel size of 1.4 microns, and a 13MP depth-sensing camera, supported by dual-tone LED flash.

On the camera front, Nokia 8.1 has a 20MP front camera with pixel size of 0.9 microns, and 4-in-1 pixel technology for improved low-light photography. These cameras also support the ‘Bothie’ feature that allows simultaneous photo/video shooting.

On the connectivity front, dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a type-C USB port are among the phone’s connectivity options.