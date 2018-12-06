Nokia will launch it’s new smartphone Nokia 8.1 soon in India.

Nokia is on very big demand in market now days because of its smartphones with the best features and again Nokia will launch it’s new smartphone nokia 8.1 in India.

HMD Global, the caretakers of the Nokia brand, has launched the much awaited Nokia 8.1 smartphone globally at an event in Dubai. HMD Global is hosting an event in New Delhi on

December 10 and the new Nokia 8.1 could be launched in that event.

Nokia 8.1 expected price in India:

The new Nokia 8.1 is priced at 399 EUR in the Europe and it is already shipping there. It translates to Rs 32,000 in India. On the other hand, the UAE price of the new

Nokia 8.1 is 1,499 Dirham, which translates to Rs 29,000 in India. The device is expected to launch in India soon and we can expect the Nokia 8.1 to be priced under Rs 30,000 in

India.

Nokia 8.1 design:

The Nokia 8.1 flaunts an all-glass design with a metal frame. The front of the Nokia 8.1 houses the display notch on the top along with “Nokia” branding at the bottom. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back just below the dual-lens camera module,located centrally. Note that the camera module is slightly protruded.

Nokia 8.1 specifications:

The Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch PureDisplay screen with Full HD+ resolution and 18:7:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 8.1 features slightly bigger notch similar to the one seen on an iPhone X. The Nokia 8.1 is powered by a the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and Adreno 616 GPU along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Nokia 8.1 comes with pure Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Nokia 8.1 features a dual-lens (powered by ZEISS) rear camera with a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor. There is Optical

Image Stabilisation (OIS) as well. On the front, there is a 20MP camera for selfies. The camera flaunts AI capabilities along with a “Dual-Sight” mode which allows the user to

live stream videos on social media by using the front and rear camera simultaneously. The Nokia 8.1 smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and the company claims a battery

life of up to 2 days. The smartphone supports fast charging as well.