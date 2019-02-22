Non-Medicos earn traction in Medical Industry

New Delhi: The healthcare sector got a fresher perspective in its prospects as IIHMR University conducted a bracing discourse on the future projection of the industry, keeping the non-medico positions in mind. Held at the campuses of 3 prestigious colleges – The Hindu College, Institute of Home Economics, Delhi, Jesus and Merry College, on both 20th and 21st February, this seminar instilled a new surge of energy, as students were sensitized in the pertinent issues of Health care.

These Seminars were addressed by Dr Sandeep Narula, whose inexhaustible and extensive knowledge provided a point of reckon for both students and professors alike.

The main focus of the seminar was the discussion around “Different career prospects of non-medicos in healthcare sector”, with Dr Sandeep Narula offering an in-depth insight from his worldwide expertise of the industry, providing students with an insiders’ look on this booming industry.

Points discussed were broken down in the following topics:

1. Burning healthcare issues- Need of the hour

2. Career prospects in healthcare sector

3. Career path to be followed

4. Conclusion.

Each seminar spanned over 1.5 hours, enlightening students on the various opportunities from a non-specialized perspective, which were met with a positive response amongst all. This free-wheeling conversation de-mystified the workings of the industry to a great extent, post which students were provided with certificates of participation.

“With the concept of healthcare going beyond hospitals, the health care industry in India has witnessed remarkable growth in the past few years. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian health care sector, which consists of hospitals, medical devices and equipment and health insurance, is expected to reach U.S. $372 billion by 2022. Major factors driving this growth could be increasing demand of superior health care facilities, rising awareness of health, and health policies. The biggest challenge to make these figures come to reality is to create a skilled workforce which is equipped to deal with issues pertaining to the healthcare industry. Besides doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, the industry also requires qualified health care management professionals. Through this seminar, we wish to make students aware of how they can be a part of this skilled workforce, the professional courses they need to pursue, and the different career opportunities”, said Dr Sandeep Narula, Associate Professor and Academic Dean, IIHMR University, Jaipur.

About The IIHMR University:

Established in 1984, IIHMR University is a leading knowledge institution of the country engaged in teaching, research and training in the domains of public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management and social development. Over the past thirty four years, IIHMR has carved a niche for itself among management institutions, both in India and abroad.

The institute is the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for strengthening Health Systems based on Primary Care and is termed as an ‘Institute of Excellence’ by the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

IIHMR has already conducted more than 600 research projects and studies on health, social development and policies in India as well as in the wider South-East Asian Region. Now stepping in the fourth decade, we strive to generate knowledge to help develop effective health, social and public systems and socially relevant health technologies.