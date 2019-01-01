Non-subsidised LPG price to cut down by Rs. 120.50, other details here!

According to the information given by the Indian Oil Corporation, non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price will be cut down by Rs. 120.50 and subsidised LPG price will be cut down by Rs. 5.91 due to falling international prices and the strengthening rupee.

In a statement given by IOC, it stated: “The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.120.50 per cylinder w.e.f. 1st January 2019, due to fall in price of LPG in international market and strengthening of US$-rupee exchange rate.”

Consumers would now have to pay Rs 689 per unsubsidised cylinder, down from Rs 809.5 per cylinder.

“As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by Government, the Effective Price after subsidy to consumer will reduce by Rs.5.91/cylinder (from Rs. 500.90 in December 2018 to Rs.494.99 for the month of January 2019). The reduction is on account of GST impact on decrease in price of Non-Subsidised LPG,’’ the statement added.