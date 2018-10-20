Not responsible for Amritsar train tragedy, says Railways

Railways today said that it was not responsible for the tragedy in which several people were crushed to death by a train while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy.

Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said in a statement that the event was organised in an area which does not belong to the railways. It also said that neither the area administration nor the organisers informed it about any Dusshera ceremony at the spot.

“Therefore granting permission from the Railway’s does not arise,” he added. No information about the event was given to the railway authorities by the civil administration.”

He said at the time of the incident on Friday evening the gates of the manned level crossing were closed.