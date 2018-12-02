Now according to the category of customers Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates will be decided

Till now the FD rate is fixed for evry customers but from these rates will vary for the customers according to their category in which they falls.Differnt banks announced different rates for the customers.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular fixed income instruments. Investing in a fixed deposit is secure because the returns on FD are fixed across predetermined, specific periods of time. Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Private sector lender Axis Bank revised its fixed deposit (FD) rates with effect from December 1, 2018. Last month, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) increased interest rates on fixed deposits. Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively. Public sector bank PNB revised their FD interest rates on select maturities with effect from November 1.