NSA Doval offers prayers at native village accompanied by wife and son

Dehradun: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was given a traditional welcome at his native village Gheedi in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Doval was in the village to offer prayers to his family deity, Bal Kunwari Devi.

Accompanied by his wife and son, Doval arrived at the temple of his family deity on Saturday morning. A large number of villagers turned up to greet him and his family amidst the beats of dhol-damau. They also exchanged pleasantries with each other.

Tight security arrangements had been made in the village for Doval’s visit, police sources said. Doval, who arrived at the district headquarters Pauri on Friday, left for New Delhi after the completion of puja later in the afternoon.

Doval last visited his village in 2014, after his appointment as NSA in the Modi government. Then too he had offered prayers at the Bal Kunwari Devi temple.