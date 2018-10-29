Nubia Red Magic to launch soon: Price, specs & other details!

Nubia Red Magic is the sub brand of ZTE company known for its affordable price and durability but the smartphone ‘Nubia Red Magic’ is new to the market and is all set to be launched in the market post Diwali priced at Rs. 30,000 along with most nicest gaming softwares installed in it.

The smartphone has quite a similar features like other newly launched phones in the market but talking about the display of the phone, it is equipped with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) LTPS TFT display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 403ppi, and an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Red Magic runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is backwards as compared to other strong DSLR, clarity, pixels features of other smartphones. The Nubia Red Magic bears a single 24-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.9-micron pixel size, and 4K video recording support at 30fps. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, and support for full-HD (1080p) recording at 30fps. There is a 3,800mAh battery under the hood with support for NeoPower 3.0 and Nubia fast charging capabilities.

On the connectivity front there is nothing new to it while the Nubia Red Magic include 4G VoLTE, dual-band 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 158.1×74.9×9.5mm and weight is 185 grams.