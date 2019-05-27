Nubia’s Red Magic 3 India launch date revealed

Chinese smartphone maker the company Nubia said that it is set to launch its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in India in the middle of June.

“With an aim to deliver the most complete gaming experience on mobile, Red Magic 3 has a groundbreaking and innovative design, sleek, and fully optimised software. The Red Magic 3 has impressive specifications and state-of-the-art technology,” the company said in a statement.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is expected to launch in the country with flagship-grade specifications.

The gaming device was launched in China in April.

Features are likely to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU, and a whopping 12GB RAM. It is expected to feature a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate.