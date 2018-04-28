Obsessed with long nails? Ways to grow nails faster and stronger!

This is purely an obsession for girls to grow long nails and then try different nail paints and nail arts according to the outfit they carry on a daily basis. It is rightly said ‘Applying nail paint anytime is a girl’s birth right’ but what if your nails do not grow faster or even if it grows but does not last longer as they are not stronger and easily breakable. It must be really annoying when you’re trying to grow…

This is purely an obsession for girls to grow long nails and then try different nail paints and nail arts according to the outfit they carry on a daily basis. It is rightly said ‘Applying nail paint anytime is a girl’s birth right’ but what if your nails do not grow faster or even if it grows but does not last longer as they are not stronger and easily breakable.

It must be really annoying when you’re trying to grow out your nails but they just don’t seem to grow! You wait and wait, but to no avail. They chip, and break, till you are forced to trim them.

Here are few ways to grow nails faster and stronger:-

1. Apply olive oil- Olive oil contains vitamin E which improves blood circulation and facilitates nail growth. Heat up some olive oil and massage it into your nails and cuticles for about five minutes. Wear gloves and let it sit overnight. Alternatively, you can soak your nails in warm olive oil for fifteen to twenty minutes.

2. Apply coconut oil- Warm up some coconut oil in a bowl and massage it into your nails and fingers. Massage in circular motions as it will help in the circulation of blood, which will promote nail growth.

3. Apply lemon juice- In a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Heat the solution for about 20 seconds in the microwave and soak your nails in it for 10 minutes. The Vitamin C in lemons facilitate the healthy growth of nails.