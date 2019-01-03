Odisha boat tragedy: Nine killed, several missing

As per the information given by the official, minimum of nine people including seven children lost their lives, when a boat carrying them capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The boat with around 55 persons capsized on Wednesday evening. While the body of one woman was recovered on Wednesday night, eight bodies were taken out on Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. A child aged around six years was still missing, said Kendrapara District Collector Dasarathy Satpathy, adding that rescue operation was on to find him.

The victims were all residents of Hasina village in Jagatsinghpur district. The tragedy took place when they were returning from a picnic.