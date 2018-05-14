Odisha encounter: Seven Maoists killed in separate encounters

Bhubaneswar: At least seven Maoists were gunned down in separate encounters with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal and Balangir districts in last two days. "Five Maoists were killed during a combing operation at Sudukumpa forest in Kandhamal's Golanki village. "While two were killed in Dudkamal village of Balangir district," said Additional Director General of Police (Operations) R.P. Koche. Acting on a tip-off, a combing operation was launched by the police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel in Sudukumpa forest, said…

Bhubaneswar: At least seven Maoists were gunned down in separate encounters with security personnel in Odisha’s Kandhamal and Balangir districts in last two days.

“Five Maoists were killed during a combing operation at Sudukumpa forest in Kandhamal’s Golanki village. “While two were killed in Dudkamal village of Balangir district,” said Additional Director General of Police (Operations) R.P. Koche.

Acting on a tip-off, a combing operation was launched by the police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel in Sudukumpa forest, said Koche.

The police have recovered nine rifles, including AK-47 and INSAS and other ammunition from the area. The combing operation was on in the forest area, he added. Director General of Police R.P. Sharma described it as a red letter day in the history of Odisha Police.