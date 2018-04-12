Ola offers free ride in this city, click to know!

The famous Indian origin online transportation network company Ola recently made an official announcement that it has kick started offering free rides in Australia’s Melbourne city contrary to the launch of its services with local-driver partners. While talking to the media, the city-based online cab aggregator went on to say: "Customers in Melbourne city can download Ola application, register for an account and book their rides." The company, however, did not specify how many free rides the passengers can avail,…

The famous Indian origin online transportation network company Ola recently made an official announcement that it has kick started offering free rides in Australia’s Melbourne city contrary to the launch of its services with local-driver partners.

While talking to the media, the city-based online cab aggregator went on to say: “Customers in Melbourne city can download Ola application, register for an account and book their rides.”

The company, however, did not specify how many free rides the passengers can avail, and up to what distance, in Melbourne.

On January 30, Ola announced its foray into the international market to rival US-based Uber. It began its operations in Australia in February starting with Perth and later in Sydney.

The statement further went on to say: “Over the coming months, the rollout of operations in Australia will continue with cities like Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Adelaide, Darwin and Hobart.”

He added: “Over 15,000 registrations from local driver-partners across Australia have been received so far.”

“With a low 7.5 per cent introductory commission rate, driver-partners can earn more money and access it easily.”