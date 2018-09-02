One day a decision on Kashmir will be taken: Farooq Abdullah

Contemplating about the issues in Kashmir, Former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah said that one day a decision on Kashmir will be taken but till then everyone should stand on their feet.

Speaking at a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), he went on to say: “One day, a decision (on Kashmir) will be taken, but we should also try to stand on our own feet (till then). It is not easy, some people will not let it happen. Those powers who live on our blood, will not want to have peace here. They want to keep peace very far from us.”

“It is not that Delhi has not made any mistakes. It has made many mistakes. What is the need to revoke (Article) 35-A? Why? People are hurt because of such things. If you want to connect hearts, then you have to do things which can win the hearts of the people. You cannot win without that,” Abdullah said in Srinagar.

Abdullah, without naming anyone, said there were certain powers who do not want peace in the valley as their “livelihood flourishes on violence”.