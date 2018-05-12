One dead, 30 injured after clashes in Aurangabad

Maharashtra: In the clashes which broke out last night in Gandhinagar area of Auranagabad killed one person and 30 others got injured and over 40 vehicles were torched shops from Shahgunj and Chelipura area were set in fire. On the other hand at least 10 policemen have also been injured in the riots. While the police have imposed curfew in certain parts of the city, Section 144 of the CrPC was also invoked which makes gathering of four or more…

While the police have imposed curfew in certain parts of the city, Section 144 of the CrPC was also invoked which makes gathering of four or more people illegal, situation in several parts of Aurangabad remained tensed on Saturday morning.

During the night, several incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported. In certain pockets, police had to resort to lathicharging and lobbing tear gas shells to control the crowd.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Aurangabad to remain peaceful and not taken law unto themselves,” said Aurangabad acting Police Commissioner, Milind Bharambe. For the last two months the city doesn’t have a full-time Commissioner.