One Month Preparation Plan for CAT 2018

The countdown for CAT 2018 has already started. The performance on the final day will settle on whether a candidate can or cannot get to any of the leading B-schools of India. As the date is drawing near, the candidates are getting enormously anxious and worried. However, in place of getting panicked, applicants have to stay calm and stress-free in order that they can set their greatest performance in the examination.

CAT Registration process ended on September 26 and the exam will be conducted on November 25.Following are some of the last minute tips to follow when there are barely a few days left for the exam:

Area of core focus

Your most important area of concern at the moment is supposed to be taking up as many mock tests as you can manage. They will assist you in realizing where you presently stand, your strong and feeble sectors help you to prepare the accurate groundwork approach by making improved application of the time.

The correct preparation strategy

In view of the fact that you are left with only a small number of days, the correct method would be concentrating chiefly on your strong areas and make an effort to build up your weak areas at the same time.

Taking mock tests

The mock tests are simply designed to help you to make the exact test taking tactic. Even if you are getting poor marks in these tests, it is essential that you invest extra time in your preparation. Give the test in the correct way, observe the results and then read the explanations appropriately, keep an eye on your performances and continue comparing them with the earlier ones.

How to break up time between mock tests and revision

It is extremely significant to give not less than 6 hours to a mock test on a daily basis (3 hours in giving the exam and 3 hours in reading the answers); subsequently, you can revise the lessons in the time left behind.

Additional tips to remember

• For all time, put a time boundary for every section in the test paper.

• Revise all the concepts and formulas

• Do not take the risk of starting a new topic that you might have missed

• Do not get disheartened if you did not score well in the mock tests

• Bear the mistakes you made in your mock tests in mind, and ensure that you do not reiterate them in the final exam

• Do not be nervous if there is an alteration in the examination pattern

• It is particularly imperative to make a fair performance in all 3 sections

• If you are getting fixed on one question, do not misuse your time on it. Put down that question and go to the next and re-attempt that question after attempting the rest

• One should make an effort attempting all the questions, but more than that, one must concentrate on rapidity and precision

• To set off with, first, try all the questions that are the slightest time-consuming

• Do not exhaust yourself just before the exam

• Have a good sleep a night previous to the exam day

• Last but not least, stay relaxed, confident, and positive