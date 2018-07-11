One Nation One Poll goes against the grain of Constitution, says Congress

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party idea of one nation one poll, Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that this idea goes against the grain of the Constitution and it also hit basic core of the democracy.

Expressing his point of view while talking to the media, Abhishek Manu Singhvi went on to say: “It goes against the grain of the Constitution, its basic structure and hits at the core of democracy.”

After the Prime Minister’s strong approach towards One Nation, One Election, the Law Commission prepared an internal working paper that recommended holding the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously in two phases beginning 2019.

While on the other hand talking about the issue to the media, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra stated: “We support the idea and Naveen Patnaik is the originator of the idea. In 2004, he cut short the tenure of the Assembly by one whole year to have elections along with those of the Lok Sabha.”

Arguing further on the topic, Mr Singhvi said: “There is an RTI that says that total expenditure of holding all the elections is ₹4,500 crore, while another RTI revealed that the expenditure on publicity of the Modi government in the past four years is ₹4,600.”