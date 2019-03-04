One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi: Modi

New Delhi: Taking a dig on Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘Make in India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that one of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi by a joint venture of India and Russia. Referring to Congress’s remark, PM Modi stated that some people roam all over the world and talk about ‘Made in Ujjain, Made in Indore’, etc but now ‘Made in Amethi’ is a reality.

Launching a project for the manufacture of AK-203 rifles in Korwa, Modi said the forces would soon use ‘Made in Amethi’ rifles even as he took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused the Centre of failing to create jobs through the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint venture of India & Russia. Some people roam all over the world and then say in rallies about ‘Made in Ujjain, Made in Indore’, etc. But now ‘Made in Amethi’ is a reality,” Modi said at the rally, which was attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi, who inaugurated 17 projects worth Rs 538 crore, said the manufacture of AK-203 rifles, a modernised version of the AK-47, should have started 8-9 years ago but earlier governments were least bothered about the armed forces. Around 7.5 lakh units of the latest version of AK-47 will be manufactured here in collaboration with Russia.

“This work should have started 8-9 years ago. Our forces had then made a request to the govt mentioning their needs. This was the reason this factory was sanctioned (in 2010). Those who cannot do this much, how can someone trust them?” Modi said.