Kashmir: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector killed one soldier in Pakistani sniper fire on the Line of Control (LoC).

Defence Ministry sources said the incident took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector.

Ceasefire violation came on a day Muslims are celebrating Eid on both sides of the LoC and the international border which divides Jammu and Kashmir.