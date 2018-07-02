OnePlus 6 Red Edition launched, here’s how you can grab it!

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which has already launched its special ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars Edition’ have yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘OnePlus 6 Red Edition’ with attractive shimmer red color. The Shenzhen-based company also earlier this year brought the OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant to India that was inspired by the colour of cooling lava.

What is the price of OnePlus 6 Red Edition?

OnePlus is known for its brand image and people await launch of the phone. Well, this time OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

How to buy OnePlus 6 Red Edition?

The new Edition will go on sale in the country starting July 16. OnePlus has been teasing us with a new colour variant for a while now and the new Red colour, simply adds to the three existing finishes (Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White) the smartphone is currently available in. While the Red Edition sale will be starting from 16 July at 3 PM IST.

Where to buy OnePlus 6 Red Edition?

OnePlus 6 Red is launched in India and will be sold via Amazon India, OnePlus India online store, and the offline OnePlus stories. You can easily find the newly launched flagship in online and offline stores from July 16, 2018.