OnePlus 6T McLaren edition launched: Here are the details!

One of the most famous smartphone brands OnePlus which is known to give the best quality features, have finally launched its most awaited edition ‘OnePlus 6T McLaren’. It has detailed availability in Western Europe and North America, whilst providing a tentative timeline for India, China, and Nordic regions. More details about the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India release date should be made clear at the company’s Mumbai launch event tomorrow.

The smartphone will be providing one of the major features of 10 GB RAM which is equivalent to some of the computers. Now, that’s a big deal that OnePlus is providing and this is what is making it worth buying.

Apart from the presence of 10GB of RAM and the Warp Charge 30 unit, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is otherwise identical to the regular variant in terms of specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0 Pie.

It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels ) AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits.

It features a waterdrop-style notch, with three-in-one ambient light sensor, distance, and RGB sensor, as well as the front facing camera. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. OnePlus is touting improved low-light photography with a feature called Nightscene. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (30W) that’s said to deliver a full day of power in 20 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition measures 157.5×74.8×8.2mm, and weighs 185 grams.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features a single bottom firing speaker. It features an all-glass build, with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The in-display fingerprint sensor is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.34 seconds, and work with the OnePlus screen protector – the company doesn’t guarantee it will work a third-party protector. The fingerprint recognition is also self-learning, said to make it faster over time when identifying the same fingerprints. The Face Unlock feature – said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds – is also present on the OnePlus 6 McLaren Edition.