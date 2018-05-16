OnePlus all set to launch ‘OnePlus 6’ today, check out the details!

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to announce the launch of its brand new smartphone ‘OnePlus 6’ today in London while the India launch will happen on May 17 at the launch event in Mumbai. The device is likely to be priced at Rs. 36,999 with the top of the line device for about Rs 39,999. Specifications:- 1. The company also revealed that it will put Qualcomm Snapdragon…

The famous smartphone company OnePlus which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to announce the launch of its brand new smartphone ‘OnePlus 6’ today in London while the India launch will happen on May 17 at the launch event in Mumbai. The device is likely to be priced at Rs. 36,999 with the top of the line device for about Rs 39,999.

Specifications:-

1. The company also revealed that it will put Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the OnePlus 6 along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

2. Leaks on the internet have pointed out that the device will come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display.

3. It is likely that the company will pack a dual camera setup with 20MP and 16MP sensors on the rear and a 16 MP camera sensor on the front for selfies.

4. The camera is expected to come with a super slow motion video function after the company teased it on its website.

5. It also revealed that OnePlus 6 buyers will have the option to install Android P Beta version on the first day when they get the device.