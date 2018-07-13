Oppo A3s launched in India, check out the Price and Specifications

Wait is over for the Oppo fans as the new Oppo A3s has finally been launched in India priced at Rs. 10,990.

Here are some of the key features and specification of Oppo A3s:

Oppo A3s smartphone comes in only one- 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant

Oppo A3s include a dual rear camera setup, a ‘Super Full Screen’ display, a 4230mAh battery, and the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC

Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) ‘Super Full Screen’ display

Oppo A3s includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash

Oppo A3s has provided 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB)

Oppo A3s has a 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

The Oppo A3s has provided 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) smartphone packs a 4230mAh battery and measures 156.2×75.6×8.2mm.

The smartphone will go on sale from July 15 (Sunday) via Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm, along with the offline stores. Notably, the Oppo A3s will be available in Dark Purple and Red colour variants.