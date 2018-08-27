Oppo A5 launched in India: Price, specifications & other details!

Oppo is one of the most famous Chinese multinational companies in India and is known to manufacture the best quality smartphones. It has been grabbing headlines every now and then for its latest smartphone launch as the festive season has begun. Oppo has launched its new smartphone ‘Oppo A5’ in India priced at Rs. 14,990.

The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ FullView display with 2.5D curved glass, 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Keeping the trend in mind, the company has also offered a notch on top of the display. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz along with Adreno 506 GPU.

It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage along with support for microSD card that enables users to further expand the device’s storage capacity up to 256GB. Coming to the optics, the smartphone features dual camera sensors at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. The front-facing camera also comes with AI beautify features that intelligently recognizes 296 facial features.

As the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor, there’s support for the Face Unlock feature. It comes with Oppo’s Beauty Technology 2.0 that is capable of recognizing 296 facial points. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The device is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery that claims to offer 14 hours of video playback and 11 hours of gaming.