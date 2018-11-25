Oppo A7 launched in India: Here are all the details!

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo which is already trending all over the world and have become one of the most happening smartphone brands in the country while it has launched its much awaited smartphone ‘Oppo A7’ in India priced at Rs. 16, 990.

Check out the details about the phone:-

Oppo A7 is installed with a big 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. To power the smartphone, under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with a clocking speed of 1.8GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. Out of the box, the Oppo A7 will be coming with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system based in ColourOS 5.2 and expected to be getting further updates also when available.

The onboard storage of Oppo A7 is 64GB which can be extended further with a microSD card slot up to 256GB. There is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, we can see a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture size. There is a fingerprint sensor on the smartphone which will enhance the security levels of the device.

On the connectivity front, Oppo A7 measures 155.9 mm × 75.4 mm × 8.1 mm and weighs 168 grams and options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, and few others.