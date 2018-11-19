Oppo A7 launched: Specs, price and other details!

Famous Chinese technology giant Oppo which is known to be one of the most demanded brands of smartphone providing best quality features and design, have launched its all new Oppo A7 in China priced at Rs. 16, 540.

As far as the specification of the newly launched smartphone is concerned, Oppo A7 features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes in two variants – one 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage option and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage option, both of which are expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For the camera, the Oppo A7 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top and is backed up with a 4,230mAh battery. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the connectivity front, Oppo A7 has a dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The A7 also features the following sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The dimensions are at 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm, and the Oppo A7 weighs 170 grams.