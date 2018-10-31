Oppo R17 Neo launched: Price, specs and other details!

Chinese multinational company Oppo which is known to be one of the most famous smartphone brands in the country is grabbing headlines every now and then for its recent launched and have launched its all new Oppo R17 Neo in Japan priced at Rs. 25, 500.

The Oppo R17 Neo runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 1.95GHz. It comes in a lone 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Oppo R17 Neo has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the smartphone has a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo R17 Neo is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. As mentioned, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo R17 Neo measures 158.3×75.5×7.4mm and weighs 156 grams.