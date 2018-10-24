Opposition lash out BJP over the “removal” of CBI Director Alok Verma

The opposition lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the “removal” of CBI Director Alok Verma in the middle of a war at the top of the agency regarding the bribery allegations.

“Modi government buries the last nail into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling and denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI’s integrity, credibility and reliability is buried and dead.

“PM Modi seeks to achieve surreptitiously and clandestinely what he can’t do directly to sack the CBI Director. Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi government and BJP to tamper fair investigation of serious criminal cases is the reason for this unfathomable mess,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

He further said that the Prime Minister had demonstrated “the true colour of his infamous Modi Made Gujarat Model by this cloak-and-dagger mugging of the CBI”. Surjewala questioned whether the CBI director was “sacked” for his keenness to probe the layers of “corruption in Rafale Scam”. Isn’t the rest a shoddy cover up? Let PM answer!” he said.