Opposition responsible for disruption of Parliament: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accusing Congress of being responsible for disruption of part of the budget session of Parliament in March. He further said that the only agenda that opposition has is of opposing him. "As the Congress agenda is only to oppose and criticise me, it does not allow even Parliament to function," Modi said at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally here ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections. "The Congress had an eco-system of looting…

“As the Congress agenda is only to oppose and criticise me, it does not allow even Parliament to function,” Modi said at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally here ahead of the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections. “The Congress had an eco-system of looting which our government has come down heavily on. No wonder the Congress is angry with me and its leaders are abusing me,” he added.

Campaigning for the party’s candidates contesting from the state’s northern part, about 470 km north of Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said the Congress owes an explanation to the country about why it disrupted Parliament. The second part of the budget session from March 5 to April 6 was washed out due to disruptions owing to protests by the Congress-led opposition over several issues.

The Congress was functioning with an “anti-Dalit” mindset due to which it is stalling Parliament and obstructing according of a constitutional status on the Other Backward Classes Commission, Modi claimed.