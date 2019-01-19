Opposition’s mega anti-BJP rally begins at Brigade Parade Ground

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a overwhelming welcome as she reached the Brigade Parade Ground for the opposition’s mega anti-BJP rally on Saturday.

The Trinamool supremo, who earlier left her Kalighat residence to the blowing of conch shells and continuous slogans eulogising her from scores of TMC activists and supporters, was received by senior party leaders at the ground.

Lakhs of her party supporters, who have already reached the venue, cheered wildly and broke into spontaneous applause on seeing Banerjee — affectionately called Didi (elder sister).

