Ordinance for death penalty for rape of girls under 12 years given clearance by Union Cabinet

According to a senior government official, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved promulgation of an Ordinance to provide death penalty for rapists of girls below 12 years.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance provides for stringent punishment of a jail term of minimum 20 years or life imprisonment or death for rape of a girl under 12 years.

In the case of a gang rape of a girl below 12 years, there will be a punishment of life in jail or a death sentence.