Ordinance on triple talaq gets approval by Cabinet

The Union Cabinet today took the ordinance route to make the Islamic practice a punishable offense and approved ordinance on triple talaq. Previously, Parliament failed to pass the triple talaq bill during the monsoon session.

The ordinance has similar provisions as The Muslim Women Protection of Rights in Marriage Act, also known as triple talaq bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha in December last year.

However, the bill got stuck in the Rajya Sabha after its members sought a close scrutiny by a select committee. The bill makes instant ‘triple talaq’ a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

While the ordinance has been cleared for now, it must still be placed before Parliament and the bill would need to be passed. The bill has provisions for imprisonment. In addition, it also imposes fine for anyone invoking it.