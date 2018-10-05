Our purpose is to provide all modes of transport: Uber India President

One of the most famous Taxi hailing applications Uber’s India President Pradeep Parameswaran said that their purpose is to provide all modes of transport.

“Two side of call anonymization … is when you call driver, the driver does not get your number and when drivers call you don’t get drivers number. That’s the tech we are investing in that will go live in India soon,” Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran told reporters on Thursday.

He said that it has been one of the demands from riders and drivers.

This service of Uber is already active in some of the countries including Australia and South Africa. The Uber India head said the company is now looking to expand footprint in India to more cities.

“We feel like we are in a place where we know how to make operations work and that gives us confidence to expand. I don’t have specific cities to announce at this point but expanding beyond our current footprint,” Parameswaran said.

Uber has presence in 31 cities while its competitor Ola offers services in around 110 cities.

Parameswaran said India has emerged as largest “pool” ride market in the world in which people share cab with other passengers and pay less.

He said that number of rides on Uber platform continues to grow and there is large market still left to be captured for the business.

“It (rides) continues to grow. Our purpose is also to provide all modes of transport and we haven’t yet started the journey on many of the new modes of transport. If you think about possibility of growth, it is highly immense,” Parameswaran said.