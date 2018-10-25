Our units are routinely deployed on regular basis in sensitive areas, IB clarifies

After the nabbing of four of its men from outside CBI Director Alok Verma’s home, Intelligence Bureau said that their units are routinely deployed on regular basis in sensitive areas.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the IB has also been informed about the matter.

After a video showing the four being dragged by Verma’s personnel security officers went viral, the IB issued a statement saying the men belong to the bureau.

“The IB is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting intelligence on situations that may affect, inter alia, public order and internal security. It’s units are routinely deployed on a regular basis in sensitive areas.

“One such unit, in early hours of today (Thursday), halted on Janpath, where there was an unusual collection of people. This was with a view to check the reason why people had collected at the location… This is a high security zone. Unfortunately, their presence was projected otherwise,” the statement said.

The four were handed over to the Delhi Police. They identified themselves as Dheeraj Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Prashant Kumar and Vineet Kumar Gupta, claiming to be IB officers.