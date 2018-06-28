Overcast conditions bring respite for people in UP

It was a gala moment for the people of Uttar Pradesh as they witnessed cool breeze and slight drizzle in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday even as the Met predicted overcast skies and more thundershowers.

The Met has predicted more rains accompanied by thunder and lightning in Ghaziabad, Noida, Baghpat and some other western parts of the state on Thursday. The Regional Met Office signalled the arrival of the monsoon. Night-long rains saw temperatures dip by four-five degrees at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh (Poorvanchal) and central region (Awadh).

Major power cuts continued to inconvenience people amid high humidity levels, however, gusty winds brought some relief. The minimum temperature here was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. Power Corporation officials told IANS that there has been a peak in power demand over the past few days, leading to derailing of the power supply in many areas.

Five persons, including a woman, were injured after being struck by lightning in Chandauli district, while two women were also killed in Deoria. Although rains brought relief to many parts, Bundelkhand remained parched and continued to reel under very high temperature.