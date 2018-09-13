P L Punia makes strong revelation about meeting between Jaitley and Vijay Mallya

Congress leader P L Punia today took everyone by surprise and said that he was witness to meeting between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya in Parliament during 2016 Budget session.

This statement is seen as a big revelation as PL Punia said that he saw these two talking for 20 minutes. However, Arun Jaitley has denied allegations. Punia further said that cctv footage of 1st March can be cross checked.