Pak PM denies role in Pulwama attack, asks for proofs from India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today denied Pakistan’s role in the recent Pulawama attack and said that he will assist in any probe that India wants regarding the Pulwama terror attack, he challenged that if there are any proofs then India must show.

He further said that Pakistan will retaliate to any action and mentioned that India has no evidence against Pakistan.

Imran Khan said: “My statement is for the Indian government. You (Indian govt) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence. The Pakistan PM also said, “It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian govt that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan.”