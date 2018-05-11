Pakistan: Five dead, two injured in hotel blast

Pakistan: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Pakistan’s Peshawar city that killed at least five members of a family and two others got injured in an explosion at a hotel. As per the reports, the blast occurred on the fourth floor of Hotel Afandi in room number 408 yesterday. The police official stated, the family had come from Hangu to Peshawar for medical treatment and were staying at the hotel. Police…

Pakistan: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Pakistan’s Peshawar city that killed at least five members of a family and two others got injured in an explosion at a hotel.

As per the reports, the blast occurred on the fourth floor of Hotel Afandi in room number 408 yesterday.

The police official stated, the family had come from Hangu to Peshawar for medical treatment and were staying at the hotel.

Police and rescue workers evacuated people from the hotel as a fire broken out following the explosion.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) police Shafqat Malik said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.