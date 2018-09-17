Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change it: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Criticizing the malicious actions of Pakistan towards India, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Pakistan has its own nature and they cannot change it while he also said that he do not think that there will be any change in Pakistan’s nature and he would pray to God that there would be changes.

“I don’t think that there will be any change in Pakistan’s nature. I pray to God that there would be change. I hope the change will be better than before,” he told reporters who asked him whether he expected a change in the attitude with the formation of a new government under Imran Khan.

He was talking to the media at the BSF headquarters in Paloura after launching two “smart” border fencing pilot projects under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) programme.

“Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change it. What Pakistan can do (to change its nature), it will have to do itself. Pakistan has to understand how to behave with neighbours,” Singh said.

He said India has taken maximum attempts to maintain relations with Pakistan as a neighbour.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi went Pakistan by breaking protocol only to maintain better relation. If Pakistan is not trying to understand despite that approach, then what can be done.”