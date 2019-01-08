Pakistan PM Imran Khan Congratulates India For Test Series Win In Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Indian team and skipper Virat Kohli for their 2-1 series win against Australia, a first for India and for an Asian team Down Under.

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2019

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also heaped praise on India for creating history. He lauded the Men in Blue for their performance and keeping pressure on Australia in their own turf.

Congratulations to Team India for a historic series victory Down Under. One of the toughest tours in world cricket is a Test Series in Australia. It was a great effort and they kept Aussies under pressure throughout. #DownUnder #INDvAUS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 7, 2019

