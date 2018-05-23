Pakistan shelling kills four, more than 30 injured

Authorities today informed that four civilians have been killed and 30 injured in overnight shelling by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid tweeted: "In a night long shelling/firing from across the border at Jammu Kathua to Akhnoor, so far four deaths have taken place and 30 injured. Very sad indeed." Over 40,000 border villagers have migrated from their homes close to the international border…

Authorities today informed that four civilians have been killed and 30 injured in overnight shelling by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid tweeted: “In a night long shelling/firing from across the border at Jammu Kathua to Akhnoor, so far four deaths have taken place and 30 injured. Very sad indeed.”

Over 40,000 border villagers have migrated from their homes close to the international border in R.S.Pura, Arnia, Ramgarh and Hiranagar sectors as a war-like situation threatens civilian lives, cattle and property.

The Pakistan Rangers continued heavy shelling and firing for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, targetting Border Security Force and civilian facilities.

The BSF has been retaliating strongly and effectively, a police officer said.

People in the area have said that the Pakistani shells have been landing over four kilometres inside the Indian territory.