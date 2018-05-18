Pakistani shelling in Jammu district kills five

According to the information given by the officials, five people, including four civilians and a BSF trooper got killed and 10 others injured in Pakistani shelling and firing on the international border in Jammu district. Police said the five, including Border Security Force constable Sitaram Upadhyay, were killed by the Pakistan Rangers in R.S. Pura, Arnia and Bishnah sectors. The civilian dead included a 45-year-old woman and three males. "Ten others, including an assistant sub-inspector of BSF, have been injured…

