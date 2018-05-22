Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP to deploy Yogi for campaigning

Palghar (Maharashtra): Maharashtra's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be allocating the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for its candidate in Palghar Lok Sabha by-elections. The BJP has deployed several star campaigners including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet ministers, its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari keeping in mind the intensity of the elections. BJP will try its best to make sure they leave no stone unturned for this elections after the Karnataka jolt. On Wednesday evening,…

The BJP has deployed several star campaigners including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet ministers, its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari keeping in mind the intensity of the elections. BJP will try its best to make sure they leave no stone unturned for this elections after the Karnataka jolt.

On Wednesday evening, Adityanath will address an election rally at Manvelpada Talav and incidentally, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to address rallies at Nala Sopara in the Palghar constituency the same day.

The relations between the two allies hit a new low when Shriniwas Vanga, the son of the late BJP MP, Chintaman Wanga, joined the Shiv Sena with his family on May 4, and was later rewarded with the party ticket for the bypolls.

A bitter BJP cried foul over the “hijack” by the Shiv Sena of its prospective candidate. After fuming over the developments, it was later compelled to give nominate a former Congress legislator Gavit, who joined the party (BJP) last fortnight.

Besides Nala Sopara, Thackeray will address two election rallies in Boisar on Friday as the party attempts to wrest the seat earlier held by the BJP strongman Chintaman Vanga, and fell vacant after his sudden death last January.