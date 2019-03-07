Panasonic Eluga 800 launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous technology companies Panasonic which is known to be giving outstanding exteriors and interiors, have launched its all new smartphone ‘Panasonic Eluga 800’ in India priced at Rs. 9,999 and it will be available on e-commerce websites.

The dual-SIM Panasonic Eluga 800 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display along with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Panasonic Eluga 800 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Panasonic Eluga 800 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Eluga 800 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor (at the back), and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 152.8×75.3×8.6mm.